Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.25
News stories about Bassett Furniture Industries have been trending somewhat negative this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Wed
|acossabone
|204
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 23
|bunnykins
|314
|How to Tattoo an image on to Furniture
|May 21
|ShipyardInk
|1
|Twin Cherry Headboard
|May 20
|Scout1958
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|May 20
|Scout1958
|780
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|May 13
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|May 13
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
