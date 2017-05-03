Attwood Marine adding 80 jobs, investing $2M in Michigan facility

Attwood Marine, a division of Mercury Marine that makes boating parts and accessories, announced it will invest in a $2 million expansion that will add 80 jobs. "We are delighted to expand at our Lowell location," said Jim Fox, president, Attwood Marine in a news release on Wednesday, May 3. "This location is well-suited to accommodate our accelerated growth plans."

