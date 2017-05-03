Attwood Marine adding 80 jobs, investing $2M in Michigan facility
Attwood Marine, a division of Mercury Marine that makes boating parts and accessories, announced it will invest in a $2 million expansion that will add 80 jobs. "We are delighted to expand at our Lowell location," said Jim Fox, president, Attwood Marine in a news release on Wednesday, May 3. "This location is well-suited to accommodate our accelerated growth plans."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|World Market Metal Display Cabinet SKU#484139
|23 hr
|kathia
|1
|Vineyard Jefferson Parish Collection (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Dawn
|2
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 30
|FManey
|175
|Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11)
|Apr 30
|Malik
|114
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC