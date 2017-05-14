Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Masco Corp
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,874 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $777,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|23 hr
|Ella
|132
|broyhill fontana furniture (Dec '08)
|Sat
|sandrawyrick
|1,104
|Keller Chestnut Creek Bedroom Sets (Jul '16)
|May 10
|mchaulotte
|27
|Fabric for lovesac sactionals
|May 9
|prettypoppy
|1
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|May 9
|Moe
|312
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|May 7
|Linda
|420
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|May 4
|Fran Garrison
|176
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC