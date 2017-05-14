Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes...

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Masco Corp

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Masco Corp during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,874 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

