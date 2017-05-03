Albert can relax after armchair aggravation

When Albert Deacon was told by furniture giant SCS that he'd have to fork out a non-refundable 60 to have a faulty chair inspected, he was determined not to take the matter lying down. The retired Waterlooville bricklayer was far from impressed when a recliner chair he'd bought from the firm just 15 months earlier was already showing signs of advanced wear and tear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portsmouth Today.