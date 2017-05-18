38,213 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP
Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,213 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.
