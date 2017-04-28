Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Comfort Corp. (SCSS) to Hold
According to Zacks, "SELECT COMFORT is engaged in the manufacture, specialty retailing and direct marketing of premium quality, innovative adjustable-firmness beds and other sleep-related products. " SCSS has been the subject of several other reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Susan
|172
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC