Zacks Investment Research Lowers HNI ...

Zacks Investment Research Lowers HNI Corp (HNI) to Sell

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Breeze

According to Zacks, "HNI Corp has two reportable core operating segments: office furniture and hearth products. They are the second largest office furniture manufacturer in the United States and the nation's leading manufacturer and marketer of gas- and wood-burning fireplaces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) 20 min Susan 170
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) 11 hr KBarton 419
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) 18 hr Fran 15
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Mon bev 777
Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11) Mar 31 hbeader 125
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
Discontinued Aico (Micheal Amini) Torino Furniture (Jul '11) Mar 28 brownkd 113
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pakistan
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,045 • Total comments across all topics: 280,074,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC