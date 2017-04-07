Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR Has $277,000...
Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc. OR maintained its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|Kateran22
|10
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Thu
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Apr 5
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC