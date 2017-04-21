TEKLYNX reports labeling improvements for LSI Industries
TEKLYNX International has reported an Enterprise Resource Planning system integration with the company's CodeSoft and Sentinel enterprise bar code labeling software solutions, which drove significant labeling improvements for the lighting division of long-time customer LSI Industries. Most notably, the ERP and labeling systems integration positioned the LSI Lighting Division to reduce ongoing file maintenance by 80%, eliminate 6,000 static label files and reduce label process time from days to minutes.
