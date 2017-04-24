SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Select Comfort Corp.'s Q3 2017 Earnings
Select Comfort Corp. - Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Select Comfort Corp. in a report released on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.
