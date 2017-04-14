Steelcase Nominates Jenny Niemann for Election to Board of Directors
Jenny Niemann, president and CEO of Forward Space, an independent Steelcase dealership in Chicago, has been nominated for a seat on the Steelcase Inc. Board of Directors. Steelcase shareholders will vote to approve her election to the board at the annual shareholder meeting on July 12, 2017.
