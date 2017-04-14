Steelcase Nominates Jenny Niemann for...

Steelcase Nominates Jenny Niemann for Election to Board of Directors

Jenny Niemann, president and CEO of Forward Space, an independent Steelcase dealership in Chicago, has been nominated for a seat on the Steelcase Inc. Board of Directors. Steelcase shareholders will vote to approve her election to the board at the annual shareholder meeting on July 12, 2017.

