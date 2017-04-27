State Street Corp Acquires 3,832 Shar...

State Street Corp Acquires 3,832 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.

State Street Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.

