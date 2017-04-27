State Street Corp Acquires 3,832 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
State Street Corp increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,343 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|FManey
|173
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC