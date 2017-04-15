Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Ext...

Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Effect Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Share Price

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 15 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Headlines about Hooker Furniture have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Sun Devousy 779
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Apr 9 sornman 203
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Apr 9 Robin 16
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) Apr 8 FManey 34
Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12) Apr 7 Kateran22 10
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) Apr 6 jay 49
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Apr 5 Susan 170
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,592 • Total comments across all topics: 280,373,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC