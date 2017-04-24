SofaMania Announces Innovative Advertising Campaign by Legendary Photographer, Moshe Brakha
Online furniture retailer, SofaMania, sets out to destroy big box furniture stores with a bold new campaign announcing affordable pricing and convenient shipping and return policies /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- SofaMania, an online furniture company that is set to revolutionize the traditional furniture industry, has partnered with famed photographer, Moshe Brakha , to release a bold new advertising campaign. The legendary Israeli photographer and author of the just released book, LA Babe: Crazy, Sexy, Cool Photography 1975-1989, is known for his work on commercials and print ad campaigns for world-known brands, such as Motorola, Best Buy, Toyota, Skyy Vodka and Martini & Rossi.
