Select Comfort Shares Surge After Earnings Beat, Increased Outlook
Select Comfort Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of Sleep Number beds topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter and increased its forecast for the year. Select Comfort shares surged 13% to $29.28 after hours.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Jlnsky
|2
|Lana Furniture
|Tue
|lanafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Devousy
|779
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Apr 9
|sornman
|203
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 9
|Robin
|16
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Apr 8
|FManey
|34
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Kateran22
|10
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
