Select Comfort more than doubles first-quarter earnings per share
Select Comfort introduced its most innovative bed, Sleep Number 360 smart bed, at CES in January and plans a phased rollout starting in the second quarter. Select Comfort blew by analyst expectations for its first quarter, more than doubling its earnings to 56 cents per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Jlnsky
|2
|Lana Furniture
|Tue
|lanafurniture
|1
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Devousy
|779
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Apr 9
|sornman
|203
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 9
|Robin
|16
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Apr 8
|FManey
|34
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Kateran22
|10
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC