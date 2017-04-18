Select Comfort more than doubles firs...

Select Comfort more than doubles first-quarter earnings per share

Select Comfort introduced its most innovative bed, Sleep Number 360 smart bed, at CES in January and plans a phased rollout starting in the second quarter. Select Comfort blew by analyst expectations for its first quarter, more than doubling its earnings to 56 cents per share.

