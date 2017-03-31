River Road Asset Management, LLC Buys Marathon Petroleum, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Uniti ...
Louisville, KY, based Investment company River Road Asset Management, LLC buys Marathon Petroleum, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Uniti Group, CVS Health, Select Comfort, Asbury Automotive Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sabre, Cardinal Health, Murphy USA, sells The Western Union Co, PNC Financial Services Group, DineEquity, Motorola Solutions, Viad during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|15 hr
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Jlnsky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC