Louisville, KY, based Investment company River Road Asset Management, LLC buys Marathon Petroleum, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Uniti Group, CVS Health, Select Comfort, Asbury Automotive Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sabre, Cardinal Health, Murphy USA, sells The Western Union Co, PNC Financial Services Group, DineEquity, Motorola Solutions, Viad during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.