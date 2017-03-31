River Road Asset Management, LLC Buys...

Louisville, KY, based Investment company River Road Asset Management, LLC buys Marathon Petroleum, Liberty Expedia Holdings, Uniti Group, CVS Health, Select Comfort, Asbury Automotive Group, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sabre, Cardinal Health, Murphy USA, sells The Western Union Co, PNC Financial Services Group, DineEquity, Motorola Solutions, Viad during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, River Road Asset Management, LLC. As of 2017-03-31, River Road Asset Management, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $5.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

