Progress MN: Select Comfort Corp.
Business: Maker and retailer of mattresses offering individualized sleep solutions and services Based : 9800 59th Ave. N., Plymouth Founded: 1987 CEO : Shelly Ibach Employee count: 3,700 Website: www.sleepnumber.com Select Comfort Corp. had a novel idea in 1987 when it introduced mattresses to the bedding market that consumers can adjust for firmness and support to meet their individual sleep needs. Thirty years later, Select Comfort, with its Sleep Number beds and services, is the leading U.S. provider of individual sleep technology, with annual revenue of $1.31 billion and 3,700 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Thu
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Wed
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC