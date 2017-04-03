Progress MN: Select Comfort Corp.

12 hrs ago Read more: Finance and Commerce

Business: Maker and retailer of mattresses offering individualized sleep solutions and services Based : 9800 59th Ave. N., Plymouth Founded: 1987 CEO : Shelly Ibach Employee count: 3,700 Website: www.sleepnumber.com Select Comfort Corp. had a novel idea in 1987 when it introduced mattresses to the bedding market that consumers can adjust for firmness and support to meet their individual sleep needs. Thirty years later, Select Comfort, with its Sleep Number beds and services, is the leading U.S. provider of individual sleep technology, with annual revenue of $1.31 billion and 3,700 employees.

