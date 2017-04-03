Oil Palm Trunk As Alternative Raw Material For Furniture Industry
The oil palm trunk has the potential for use as an alternative raw material for the furniture industry, says Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong. He said the potential is big and can leverage on science and technology innovation, as rubber wood has successfully proven, with the ministry and some industry players having started to look at it.
