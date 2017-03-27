Not your father's La-Z-Boy: Thanks to baby boomers, recliners get a makeover
Including recliners in home decorating projects used to be an interior designer's nightmare, says Bonnie Lewis, founder of 55+ TLC Interior Design in Scottsdale, Ariz. "Before, this furniture was strictly about the function - meaning it could recline, but there wasn't much to the aesthetics of it," says Lewis, whose firm specializes in design for older adults.
