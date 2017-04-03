Mid-Day Market Update: Conn's Surges ...

Mid-Day Market Update: Conn's Surges On Earnings Beat; Seadrill Shares Slide

2 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Midway through trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.08 percent to 20,666.90 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07 percent to 5,890.42. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.14 percent to 2,355.53.

