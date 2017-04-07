Masco Corp (MAS) Stake Decreased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC
Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in Masco Corp by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,832 shares of the company's stock after selling 284,863 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Thu
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Wed
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC