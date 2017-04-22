Masco Corp (MAS) Position Raised by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC
Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco Corp by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,526 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 125,080 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|16 hr
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Fri
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Jlnsky
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Devousy
|779
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Apr 9
|sornman
|203
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC