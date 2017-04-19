Masco Corp (MAS) Expected to Announce...

Masco Corp (MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Masco Corp's earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16) Tue Jlnsky 2
Lana Furniture Tue lanafurniture 1
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Apr 16 Devousy 779
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Apr 9 sornman 203
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Apr 9 Robin 16
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) Apr 8 FManey 34
Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12) Apr 7 Kateran22 10
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC