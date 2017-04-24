LSI Produces Labels In-House, Saving Costs and Maintenance
LSI Industries Inc. is a lighting, graphics and technology manufacturer with commercial, industrial and multi-site retail customers throughout North and Latin America. Since 2006, the Cincinnati-based company's Lighting Division has leveraged TEKLYNX ' barcode label design software, LABEL MATRIX, to design and print labels in three of its facilities.
