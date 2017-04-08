Leggett & Platt (LEG) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Report Finds
Media headlines about Leggett & Platt have trended somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
