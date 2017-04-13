Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Red...

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Reduced by Quadrature Capital Ltd

7 hrs ago

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 7,498 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,281 shares during the period.

