Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend
Leggett & Platt, Inc. announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 13th.
