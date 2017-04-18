La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Receives ...

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: World News Report

Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) 1 hr FManey 34
Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12) Fri Kateran22 10
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) Apr 6 jay 49
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Apr 5 Susan 170
need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09) Apr 5 KBarton 419
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Apr 4 Fran 15
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Apr 3 bev 777
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,243 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC