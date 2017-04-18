La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Receives $29.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|FManey
|34
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Kateran22
|10
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Apr 6
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Apr 5
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC