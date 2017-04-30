KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.
