KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. - Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63.

Chicago, IL

