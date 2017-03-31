Kames Capital plc Buys Ansys, Zions Bancorp, Tetra Tech, Sells Bank of Americaoration, Paccar, ...

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company KAMES CAPITAL plc buys Ansys, Zions Bancorp, Tetra Tech, Acacia Communications, Albemarle, Domino's Pizza, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers, Ingredion, Leggett & Platt, T. Rowe Price Group, sells Bank of Americaoration, PACCAR, Reynolds American, Public Service Enterprise Group, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KAMES CAPITAL plc. As of 2017-03-31, KAMES CAPITAL plc owns 223 stocks with a total value of $3.7 billion.

