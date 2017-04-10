Italian Furniture Maker Natuzzi Expan...

Italian Furniture Maker Natuzzi Expanding into San Diego

Italian furniture maker Natuzzi Italia, known officially as Natuzzi S.p.A.., plans to make its San Diego retail debut in late April or early May, with a 1,500-square-foot gallery set to open at the existing Hold It Contemporary Home in Mission Valley. A statement from San Diego-based Hold It, which operates a store at 1570 Camino de la Reina, said the gallery will be the Italian brand's only location in the San Diego market.

