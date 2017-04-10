Italian Furniture Maker Natuzzi Expanding into San Diego
Italian furniture maker Natuzzi Italia, known officially as Natuzzi S.p.A.., plans to make its San Diego retail debut in late April or early May, with a 1,500-square-foot gallery set to open at the existing Hold It Contemporary Home in Mission Valley. A statement from San Diego-based Hold It, which operates a store at 1570 Camino de la Reina, said the gallery will be the Italian brand's only location in the San Diego market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC San Diego.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Sun
|sornman
|203
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 9
|Robin
|16
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Apr 8
|FManey
|34
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Apr 7
|Kateran22
|10
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Apr 6
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Apr 5
|KBarton
|419
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC