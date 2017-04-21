Investment Analysts' Weekly Ratings Updates for Select Comfort Corp.
A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Select Comfort Corp. recently: 4/20/2017 - Select Comfort Corp. was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Fri
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Thu
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Jlnsky
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Devousy
|779
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Apr 9
|sornman
|203
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 9
|Robin
|16
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC