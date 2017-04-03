Hooker Furniture's (HOFT) CEO Paul Toms on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Hooker Furniture quarterly investor conference call reporting its operating results for the fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and fiscal year. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|22 hr
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Wed
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Wed
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC