Hooker Furniture stock rockets 20% after earnings beat

The company said it had net income of $11 million, or 95 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $4.1 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $173.9 million from $60.6 million, boosted by the acquisition of Home Meridian International which closed on Feb 1, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.