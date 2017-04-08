Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.45
Media coverage about Hooker Furniture has trended positive on Saturday, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Kateran22
|10
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Apr 6
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Apr 5
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
