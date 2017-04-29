HNI Corp (HNI) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds
News stories about HNI Corp have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Fri
|FManey
|173
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC