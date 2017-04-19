HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Quarterly Ea...

HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HNI Corp announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04.

