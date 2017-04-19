HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS
HNI Corp announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|8 hr
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Tue
|Jlnsky
|2
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 16
|Devousy
|779
|ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11)
|Apr 9
|sornman
|203
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 9
|Robin
|16
|Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15)
|Apr 8
|FManey
|34
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
