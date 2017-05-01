HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Earnings Res...

HNI Corp (HNI) Announces Earnings Results

22 hrs ago

HNI Corp released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04.

