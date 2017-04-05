Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Short Inte...

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Short Interest Update

12 hrs ago

Herman Miller, Inc. was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,556 shares, an increase of 1.8% from the February 28th total of 1,293,877 shares.

