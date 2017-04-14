Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Bou...

Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Daily Political

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Sun Devousy 779
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Apr 9 sornman 203
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Apr 9 Robin 16
Want to buy a Lexington Victorian Sample King M... (Jun '15) Apr 8 FManey 34
Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12) Apr 7 Kateran22 10
Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13) Apr 6 jay 49
Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12) Apr 5 Susan 170
Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07) Mar 30 Catalina 311
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC