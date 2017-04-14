Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Shares Bought by Alpha Windward LLC
Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period.
