Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Insider Andrew J. Lock Sells 15,966 Shares
Herman Miller, Inc. insider Andrew J. Lock sold 15,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $511,710.30.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|10 hr
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
|lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16)
|Apr 18
|Jlnsky
|2
