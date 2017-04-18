Governor attends market showroom opening
Home furnishings representatives and elected officials said Friday's ribbon cutting for the Christopher Guy showroom was about more than just the opening of a gleaming building fronted by reflection pools and 30-foot windows. Speaking as spring High Point Market was getting under way, Gov. Roy Cooper said the 20,000-square-foot building for the international luxury decorative brand was testament to the health of the furniture industry and the world's largest home furnishings trade show.
