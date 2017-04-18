Governor attends market showroom opening

Governor attends market showroom opening

Home furnishings representatives and elected officials said Friday's ribbon cutting for the Christopher Guy showroom was about more than just the opening of a gleaming building fronted by reflection pools and 30-foot windows. Speaking as spring High Point Market was getting under way, Gov. Roy Cooper said the 20,000-square-foot building for the international luxury decorative brand was testament to the health of the furniture industry and the world's largest home furnishings trade show.

