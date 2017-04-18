Flexsteel Sees Drop in Sales for 3Q, ...

Flexsteel Sees Drop in Sales for 3Q, Nine Months

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: RV Business

Furniture maker Flexsteel Industries Inc. reported a decline in sales for its third quarter and nine months, reflecting lower retail demand when compared to the prior period record results. Revenue was $120.8 million for the quarter, ended March 31, compared to net sales of $125.4 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 3.7%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Furniture Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
anybody want to purchase furniture from China d... Fri anson1214 1
News Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12) Thu pigga 3
Lana Furniture Thu Lana Furniture 2
lexingont chez michelle french quarter queen bed (Jul '16) Apr 18 Jlnsky 2
Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07) Apr 16 Devousy 779
ashley discontinued furniture (Mar '11) Apr 9 sornman 203
I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14) Apr 9 Robin 16
See all Furniture Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Furniture Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,477,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC