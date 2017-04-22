There are on the AmericanBankingNews.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Stock Price. In it, AmericanBankingNews.com reports that:

Media headlines about Hooker Furniture have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.