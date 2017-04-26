Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04.
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|FManey
|173
|We Specialize in Locating Discontinued Furniture (Sep '12)
|Apr 25
|nsipe
|130
|Appropriate selling price for used Drexel Herit... (Jul '10)
|Apr 23
|Ksknowles
|14
|Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impa...
|Apr 22
|SLEnterprises
|1
|anybody want to purchase furniture from China d...
|Apr 21
|anson1214
|1
|Has the Steelcase brand lost its appeal with cu... (Jan '12)
|Apr 20
|pigga
|3
|Lana Furniture
|Apr 20
|Lana Furniture
|2
