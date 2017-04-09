Embraced by Boomers, recliners get a makeover

An In-law Suite living room designed by Bonnie J. Lewis Allied ASID, CAPS, of 55+ TLC Interior Design with a recliner at a client's home in Chandler, Ariz. Interior designer Sarah Dooley helped a baby boomer client in New Jersey incorporate a sectional with reclining pieces into a room that combines comfort and style.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.