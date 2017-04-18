Embraced by Baby Boomers, recliners get a makeover - Sat, 08 Apr 2017 PST
Including recliners in home decorating projects used to be an interior designer's nightmare, says Bonnie Lewis, founder of 55+ TLC Interior Design in Scottsdale, Arizona. "Before, this furniture was strictly about the function - meaning it could recline, but there wasn't much to the aesthetics of it," says Lewis, whose firm specializes in design for older adults.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Furniture Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomasville Trafalgar Square Sideboard (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Kateran22
|10
|Looking for Britannia Rose Dining Room pieces (Jul '13)
|Thu
|jay
|49
|Lexington Victorian Sampler King Mansion Bed (Jan '12)
|Apr 5
|Susan
|170
|need info-Sumter Cabinet Co. Dresser (Aug '09)
|Apr 5
|KBarton
|419
|I have a Lexington Victorian Sampler Queen bedr... (Jun '14)
|Apr 4
|Fran
|15
|Help! Where Can I Find Pieces Of Furniture From... (Jul '07)
|Apr 3
|bev
|777
|Discontinued Stanley Translation Collection (Jul '11)
|Mar 31
|hbeader
|125
|Before you buy Natuzzi, ask me about my story (Jan '07)
|Mar 30
|Catalina
|311
Find what you want!
Search Furniture Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC