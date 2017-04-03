Econice Bamboo Veneer Emerges as a Green Alternative to Wood Veneer
Bamboo is a renewable and recyclable resource and the veneer made from slicing the bamboo blocks is a green material that has many applications in building and construction and furniture industry. Bothbest manufactures longer and wider veneer sheets from bamboo that have greater hardness than the wood veneer.
