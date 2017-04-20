Domenick J. Esposito Buys 840 Shares ...

Domenick J. Esposito Buys 840 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Stock

12 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Director Domenick J. Esposito bought 840 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,040.00.

